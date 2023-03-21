Norwood Financial Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Norwood Financial Corp cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

