NuCypher Tops 24-Hour Volume of $299.62 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $97.25 million and $299.62 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.25 or 0.00360067 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,359.23 or 0.26170966 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010221 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

