Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Funding Circle (LON:FCH)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 250 ($3.07) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on shares of Funding Circle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Funding Circle Stock Performance

Funding Circle stock opened at GBX 53.30 ($0.65) on Friday. Funding Circle has a 12-month low of GBX 29.68 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.10 ($1.01). The company has a market capitalization of £192.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,665.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.47.

Insider Activity

About Funding Circle

In other news, insider J Eric Daniels sold 93,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.65), for a total transaction of £49,777.07 ($61,128.66). 28.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Featured Articles

