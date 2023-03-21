NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Purchased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. NuStar Energy comprises about 1.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,294. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

