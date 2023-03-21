Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nutrien by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after buying an additional 7,949,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $521,017,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.08. 1,065,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.85. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also

