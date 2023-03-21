Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

BATS:NULV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.85. 152,505 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.