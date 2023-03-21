Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3) Plans GBX 1.30 Dividend

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Performance
Shares of OAP3 stock opened at GBX 46.80 ($0.57) on Tuesday. Octopus Apollo VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.80 ($0.61). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £307.59 million, a P/E ratio of 668.57 and a beta of -0.08.
About Octopus Apollo VCT
