Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3) Plans GBX 1.30 Dividend

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Performance

Shares of OAP3 stock opened at GBX 46.80 ($0.57) on Tuesday. Octopus Apollo VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.80 ($0.61). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £307.59 million, a P/E ratio of 668.57 and a beta of -0.08.

About Octopus Apollo VCT

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

