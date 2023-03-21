OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFG traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.79. 83,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,986. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.07.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $241,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,152 shares in the company, valued at $882,549.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $241,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,152 shares in the company, valued at $882,549.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock worth $2,756,146 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

