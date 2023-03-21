OLIO Financial Planning Buys 31,902 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

OLIO Financial Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. OLIO Financial Planning owned 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $19,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 590,521 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.96. The company had a trading volume of 115,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,193. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

