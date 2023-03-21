OLIO Financial Planning Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

OLIO Financial Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 342,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,369,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 513,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,007,000 after buying an additional 216,421 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 52,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.08. 3,520,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,577,771. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

