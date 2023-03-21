OLIO Financial Planning Has $340,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

OLIO Financial Planning grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 558,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 68,285 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS JMST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.69. 502,101 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

