OLIO Financial Planning Sells 1,823 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

OLIO Financial Planning lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,860,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.14. 495,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,557. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.61.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

