OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $188,733.10 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

