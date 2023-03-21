Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,976. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

