Orbit Chain Price Tops $0.0990 on Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $63.11 million and $957,787.45 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,344,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

