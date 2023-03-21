Orbler (ORBR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $622.79 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $622.79 million and approximately $778,532.59 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can currently be bought for about $3.06 or 0.00010917 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.15 or 0.00360641 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,351.83 or 0.26212669 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010238 BTC.

About Orbler

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars.

