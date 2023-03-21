OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $131.88 million and $1.39 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

