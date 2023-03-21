Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Acquires Shares of 5,467 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,467 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $259.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average of $167.95. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,773 shares of company stock worth $51,181,100. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HSBC started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

