Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Sells 134,600 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 134,600 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 3.8% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

