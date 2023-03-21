OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.95

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.95 and last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.
OSRAM Licht Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
OSRAM Licht Company Profile
OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacture and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment offers light-emitting diodes in low, mid, high, and ultra high power classes for general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OSRAM Licht (OSAGF)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.