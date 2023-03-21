Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 4,130 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $85,986.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,449.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Outset Medical Trading Up 1.5 %
OM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 479,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,613. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.56. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $48.71.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 141.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,169,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,533,000 after acquiring an additional 57,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 70.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after purchasing an additional 146,881 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 346,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 75,491 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
Featured Stories
