Oxen Price Down 29.2% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Oxen has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $7.80 million and $361,834.03 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,119.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.00291356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00073326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00534646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.00475449 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,375,821 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

