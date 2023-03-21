Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,723 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

