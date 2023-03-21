Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Sells C$572,345.80 in Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$572,345.80.

Darren Robert Smart also recently made the following trade(s):

Parkland Stock Performance

PKI stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.48. Parkland Co. has a one year low of C$24.25 and a one year high of C$39.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.44.

Parkland Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.96%.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Articles

