Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,255. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.21 and its 200-day moving average is $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

