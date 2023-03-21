Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) vs. iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) Financial Contrast

iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT – Get Rating) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

iEntertainment Network has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycor HCM has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of Paycor HCM shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Paycor HCM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Paycor HCM 0 5 4 0 2.44

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iEntertainment Network and Paycor HCM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Paycor HCM has a consensus price target of $33.77, indicating a potential upside of 39.77%. Given Paycor HCM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Profitability

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Paycor HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A Paycor HCM -20.02% -0.52% -0.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Paycor HCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paycor HCM $429.39 million 9.93 -$119.64 million ($0.57) -42.39

iEntertainment Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paycor HCM.

Summary

iEntertainment Network beats Paycor HCM on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and publishes proprietary Internet, mobile and online multi-player games. It offers online games such as Outdoors Unlimited, WarBirds, Dawn of Aces, Armored Assault, and Helbreath. The company was founded by John W. Stealey on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

