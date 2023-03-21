PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,548,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 28,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $75.55. 3,654,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,423,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

