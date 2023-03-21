PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.03. 3,323,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,415,990. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

