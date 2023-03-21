Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) Insider Buys A$42,000.00 in Stock

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX – Get Rating) insider Graham Hardie bought 300,000 shares of Peel Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$42,000.00 ($28,187.92).

Peel Mining Limited engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in the Cobar Region of New South Wales, Australia. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Mallee Bull copper project comprising an area of 85 square kilometers located in the central New South Wales.

