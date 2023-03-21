Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Peet’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Peet Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Peet Company Profile
