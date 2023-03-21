Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.01 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 128,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 203,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.07).

The company has a market cap of £2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.00 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.16.

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign lifecycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, customer data platform, and data monetization.

