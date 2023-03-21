Pembroke Management LTD Sells 6,713 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the period. Axos Financial accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.80% of Axos Financial worth $18,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Trading Up 6.2 %

Axos Financial stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 251,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,048. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg acquired 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mosich Nick acquired 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. Raymond James cut shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Further Reading

