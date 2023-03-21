PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.6% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 138,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $177.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

