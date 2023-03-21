Peraso (PRSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Peraso to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.
Peraso Trading Down 1.2 %
PRSO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.57. 8,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,447. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. Peraso has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $12.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark upgraded Peraso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Peraso Company Profile
Peraso, Inc engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World.
