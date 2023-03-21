Peraso (PRSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Peraso to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Peraso Trading Down 1.2 %

PRSO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.57. 8,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,447. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. Peraso has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $12.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Peraso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peraso

Peraso Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Peraso by 60.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 112,065 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peraso during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peraso by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Peraso, Inc engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World.

See Also

