Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Price Performance

Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.28 million, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $9.29.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,262.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 51,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

(Get Rating)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.