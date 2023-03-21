Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 28,590 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 38,412 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 117,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

