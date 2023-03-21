Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICVT opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40.

