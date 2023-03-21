Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TLH stock opened at $113.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.57. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $135.17.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.