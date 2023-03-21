Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $272.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.21. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $195.77 and a 1-year high of $336.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

