Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $157.35 on Tuesday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $170.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.57.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

