Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,496 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

