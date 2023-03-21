Pfizer Inc Acquires 1,811,594 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.66. 19,356,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,017,453. The firm has a market cap of $229.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

