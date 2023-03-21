PHSC (LON:PHSC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.00

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17), with a volume of 4543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 0.64.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

