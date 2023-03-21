Piershale Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 487.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 158.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 120,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 73,850 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 138,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 137.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. 8,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,698. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $18.81.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,992.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,098.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

