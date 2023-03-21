Piershale Financial Group Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in McDonald’s by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.92. The stock had a trading volume of 592,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,621. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

