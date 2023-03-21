Piershale Financial Group Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.22. The company had a trading volume of 57,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,752. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.