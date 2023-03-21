Piershale Financial Group Inc. Takes $152,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Darden Restaurants comprises 0.1% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DRI traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.38. The stock had a trading volume of 155,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,347. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $153.45. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.76.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

