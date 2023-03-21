Piershale Financial Group Inc. Takes $56,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

Insider Activity

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI traded up $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.87. 59,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.25. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More

