Piershale Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.68. 126,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

