Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Gap Up to $54.14

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.14, but opened at $57.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners shares last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 140,416 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,723,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,285,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,952,000 after acquiring an additional 435,828 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,336.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 360,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 354,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 282,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,084,000 after buying an additional 227,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

